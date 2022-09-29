Seeing Male Sex Organ in Dream. What does it mean to see a male sex organ in a dream? What does it mean?

While it indicates that the fortune and fortune of the dreamer will be clear, it is rumored that the financial power will always remain with him and he will make the most profitable trade. To see a male genitalia in a dream is interpreted by a person whose name is mentioned with both his achievements and existence.

Seeing male sex organ in dream

Seeing the male genitalia in a dream is similar to the male sex organ. It is rumored that the life of the dreamer will pass in abundance and abundance, and the person will be fruitful and lucky in terms of both his children and money.

Seeing an androgynous person in a dream

Seeing an androgynous person in a dream indicates the existence of an inconsistent and self-interested person who acts as he sees fit. It is defined as a person who does not leave his tail when he feels that he has an interest, and who withholds Allah's greetings when he realizes that he has no interest.

Seeing male organ in a woman in a dream

If a person sees a male organ in a woman in his dream, this dream indicates the existence of a man who will make big mistakes, shameful and ugly things, disappoint, upset, hurt and surprise people.

Seeing that you have an erection in a dream

This dream is interpreted as the person's life will progress in a positive direction, the dreamer will experience good and good developments, he will leave his bad habits and negative thoughts, and thus he will find peace.

Cutting off the genitals in the dream

To see that your genitals are cut off in your dream indicates that you will experience great misfortune, bad luck will follow in your life, your life will be confused, the person will be in trouble, he will forget everything. This dream also means that the dreamer will not be able to achieve salvation.