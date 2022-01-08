Seeing mayor in a dream

Seeing a mayor in a dream is a person who works in a state institution, has to deal with all kinds of people every day, and therefore does not like his job.

The dreamer is tired of going to work every morning, but he cannot quit his job because he has to work. He is tired of his job and tired of his life because of the difficulties he experiences with people of all kinds in his business life.

To see a mayor in a dream is also described as follows. It is said to indicate a generous and humble person. This person is a person who knows how to share what he has, and does good on the path of truth. Thanks to these good habits, he is portrayed as the one to whom everyone bows respectfully.

Talking to the mayor in a dream

Conflicts of opinion are considered major disagreements and separations. The dreamer will have to part ways, albeit unwillingly, with these people whom he loves very much due to the confusion and fights he will experience with the people he loves. Because it means that the dream owner will have no other choice.

Becoming mayor in a dream

It means that there are people around the dreamer who are not satisfied with himself, his job or his behavior. It is interpreted that people come to the door of the dream owner constantly in this regard and therefore he is in trouble.

Seeing city hall in a dream

It means that the dreamer is perceived as a person who does not know what he wants by the people around him. The good intention of the dreamer is either not understood or misunderstood by those around him. According to another dream interpretation, it is said that the dreamer has an intention to seize the government of the country.

Seeing municipality bus in a dream

It signifies that the dreamer enters the places where he has been away for a long time and has a pleasant time. It means that the dreamer has been living with himself for a while and now wants to get into people because he avoids crowded environments.