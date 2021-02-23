Seeing rice pilaf in a dream

A person who sees rice pilaf in a dream will achieve his/her desire, find happiness, and regain his/her health. He/She becomes a parent, takes a prayer from his/her parents, and is loved by those around him/her. Neighbors are also pleased with him/her.

The person who sees rice pilaf in adream gets rid of his/her troubles, finds peace, and attains a beautiful life. Every day is beautiful for him/her, and his/her days are so enjoyable that they are not alike.

Cooking rice pilaf in a dream

It signifies the disappearance of mishaps, the progress of the business and the increase in profits. It is said that the wishes and all prayers of the person who sees himself/herself cooking rice pilaf in the dream will be accepted.

Eating rice pilaf in a dream

It is a good fortune. It points out that a great chance for the dreamer to invest in his/her future and earn abundant income, and that the dreamer will make use of this opportunity correctly, thus doing a job that will benefit him/her greatly.

Dishing out rice pilaf in a dream

The dreamer is commented on that he/she is a benevolent person, that he/she regularly does charity for the poor people never forgetting and neglecting them. The dreamer always receives auspicious prayers because of this compassionate side, and it is said that there are many people who do not spare their prayers.

Seeing rice in a dream

It is among the most beautiful and auspicious dreams. Regardless, it means that the dreamer will not have financial difficulties, troubles, or problems in any period of his/her life. Even in his/her worst day, he/she will have accumulated so much that he/she will not need anyone, and he/she will not need anyone.

Seeing brown rice pilaf in a dream

It means being a frugal person and is interpreted as always acting by considering the future, taking into account their family and children. It expresses that the dreamer, who is sane, knows what he/she is doing and is always confident, will not suffer in his/her fertile life, he/she will never have financial problems, and that he/she will lead a wealthy and beautiful life thanks to his/her own earnings and the support of his/her family. Eating brown rice pilaf indicates that it will be comfortable without hard work as a result of inheriting it.

Cooking rice pilaf for neighbor in a dream

Cooking rice pilaf for the crowd means having a very busy life, being in social situations all the time, not having time to spare, and going on adventures. It expresses that the acquaintances who come to give good news to the person will bring joy to the household, celebrate together, and the good days and health will become more beautiful.

Cooking rice pilaf for wedding in a dream

To conduce toward good deeds, to do good for others, to receive good deeds, to be an acceptable person in the sight of Allah. It expresses that the dreamer, who is happy as he/she gives and shares his/her possessions with the poor, will live without knowing what is hard, and that his income will increase with each passing day. It is also a sign of going to celebrations such as weddings, engagements or to ask for a girl.