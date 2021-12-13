Seeing Someone Falling in a Dream

Having this dream indicates that the person who has the dream will lose his happiness in business and family life, he will fall into very difficult situations, false rumors will be made about him, he will make huge and irreversible mistakes, and he will lose his dignity among people.

According to Religion

Having a dream about someone has fallen on one's own means that the enemy will prevail over him. If a person sees that he falls from a high place such as a mountain or a wall, it means that one's wishes, and desires will be fulfilled. If a person sees that he falls to the ground with a blow in his dream, it means that he will be exposed to trouble. If a person sees that his feet slip and fall in his dream, it is interpreted as a sign that that person will suffer from a disaster. According to Kirmani's interpretation: If a person falls flat on his face in a dream; If he does not intend to prostrate, it does not signify any good.

Nablusi

Anyone who sees himself falling from a high place fall from good to evil. A person migrates from one woman to another, from one kingdom to another, from one city to another city, and from one sect to another. It is thought that the end of all of them will be good or bad. For example, if the place where the dreamer falls is grassy and green or a place where righteous people gather, it denotes that his fate will be good. Allah says: "When he is destroyed, his wealth will never benefit him." (Sura-i Leyi, verse 4). Bad things will happen to the soul, property and friend of a person who falls from the roof and sees that his hand or foot is broken. Or he is caught by something he deems bad by the sultan.

Seyyid Süleyman

The enemy of the person who has this dream will triumph over himself. The purpose of a person falling from a high place such as a mountain or wall will be left unfinished. Whoever falls under the impact of a blow suffers trouble and misfortune. Seeing his feet slip and fall is a sign of disaster. Kirmani said: To see you fall flat on your face; it is not good. If the dreamer has a case, he cannot be victorious if he is at war or in argument. Seeing that he fell from the roof, wall, tree, mountain and from a similar place; he cannot reach his will. Seeing a man who is not strong in religion falling in his dream; It indicates his indulgence in sin, unrest, and bad deeds, abandons sin and rebellion. He gives up his temporary desires. According to Abu Said'ül Vaaz, falling in a dream is not good at all.

Ihya

Falling from a high place to a ruined place, desolated environment means going from a good state to a bad state, while falling in a green, wet, and beautiful place means going from a troubled state to a good state. Falling, for the rich means one's stinginess, falling from places such as roofs, balconies or roofs will cause harm to oneself, one's friend or one's property; It signifies being confronted with a situation that the management does not like.

Seeing someone falling into the sea in a dream

The person who has the dream will encounter very auspicious and beautiful events in business life thanks to one of the people he loves, he will manage what he has wanted to do for a long time in business life, he will contact very good people and expand his business, he will be very happy and beautiful in his family life. It indicates that the person will encounter good things and will be comfortable for a lifetime.

Seeing someone falling from balcony to the sea in a dream

The dream owner will keep all the promises he made to people in his business or social life, he will gain people's trust, he will be very happy and be loved and respected. He can get support from the people around him when he is in trouble, he can get people to do business in a very comfortable way and that he will not have any problems.

Seeing someone falling from a high place in a dream

It narrates that the person who sees the dream will encounter bad events and bad people, will have to do business with these people, will be in constant stress and anger, will always encounter a setback in his work, his name will be tarnished, and his reputation will be lost because of the people around him.

Seeing someone falling into the water in a dream

It indicates that very good works will be undertaken, great profits will be spent for people in need of help. Thanks to great and solid friendships, your back will overcome everything, and things will always go smoothly and you will be happy.