Interpreted that the life of the person seen in the dream will be shortened, the dream expresses that this person will have a shorter life due to health threats such as an illness or an accident and will experience long-lasting treatments.

The dream, which also means that a job is left unfinished, is an expression that if a partnership is entered, things will not work, and this cooperation will be disrupted due to the problems caused by the opposite side. It indicates that the dreamer will be saddened by the loss of reputation of the person seen and behaved in some behaviors that will damage his/her honor, and that a loved one will be psychologically affected by the disasters that happened to him/her.

Cutting someone else’s hair in a dream

Having this dream means breaking all ties with that person and re-arranging relationships. It means choosing to remove the problem completely, since the problem cannot be solved that has existed for a long time. It is also interpreted that those who have problems in the workplace will resign, fight with someone who is gossiping, and that the lies of those who tell lies will be revealed by being smitten in their faces.

Seeing someone else cuts his/her hair in a dream

Seeing someone who cuts his/her own hair means getting bad news from an acquaintance who ruined his/her life by doing what he/she knows despite all the warnings and suggestions given to him/her. The dream, which also points to news such as illness or surgery, also means that the person witnesses some of his/her friends talking against them. It means giving advice to a loved one but feeling disappointed that this person does not care.

Psychological interpretation of seeing someone gets haircut in a dream

It means being dissatisfied with one's own life or constantly comparing one's own life with someone else's life, taking care of others' lives, to want to live like those people. It is also interpreted that the current conditions do not make happy the person in any way and the dream owner who does not love himself/herself and wants to be someone else.