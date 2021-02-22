If the dreamer sees someone is burning, he/she will experience sadness with bad news. This news that will destroy the dream owner will be about someone very close. If the dreamer also sees that he is burning with that person, he will have troubled days.

Seeing someone’s house is burning in a dream

Seeing someone's house is burning in a dream indicates negativity in business life. The dream owner will have a very difficult time with the bankruptcy of the company he/she works for. He/She has to endure financial difficulties until he/she finds a new job. Also, seeing someone's house burning in a dream indicates that the suffering of events caused by others will make the dreamer suffer.

Seeing someone is burning in a dream

Seeing someone is burning in the dream indicates things that the dreamer wants to do but cannot do in the face of certain events. Even if the dreamer does not remain indifferent to the events taking place before his/her eyes, he/she will not intervene, thinking that he/she will not be able to do anything, and will have to bear the consequences. Sometimes he/she may cause such negativity by himself/herself.

Seeing your child is burning in a dream

Anyone who sees his/her child is burning in a dream does not value his/her child because of his/her own thoughts and will be the biggest factor in his failure. The dreamer will cause him/her to hate himself/herself by not valuing his/her child. This will happen even if the dreamer is not aware of it, and the child will not like his/her family.

Seeing you are burning in a dream

Having this dream means poverty. The dreamer will suffer the punishment for his/her actions in poverty in the world. He/she will lose his/her material in an instant. This situation will be reflected in his/her spiritual world and the dreamer will be ashamed to go out. He/she will experience a great depression and he will seek a solution to get rid of this situation, but he/she will not be able to escape without the help of someone else.