Seeing someone kissing you in a dream

Having this dream is interpreted according to the nature of the kisser. For example, a person who sees his mother or father kissing him receives help from them and receives the support of his parents, especially in financial matters.

If you see your lover kissing you in your dream, it means marriage or any event such as engagement; it is interpreted to establish a happy home, family happiness. Seeing that your spouse kisses in your dream indicates that your family will be long-lasting, and you will lead a good life with your spouse. Kissing in a dream usually indicates helping, love relationships, and conversation. To see a dead person kissing you in your dream is interpreted as benefiting from the existence of the dead person or his family, continuing his profession, successes that the person will achieve and financial relief.

Kissing someone in a dream

Kissing someone in your dream refers to an event that you will experience with that person or an event that will happen to you. Kissing a dead man means inheriting or praying for that person. If a man kisses a woman in a dream, if he is single, he will soon be married or engaged. For a married man, this dream indicates approaching adultery or getting help from that woman's husband. Kissing a child in a dream indicates having a child or your current children will reach very high positions in the future.

Seeing someone kissing you on the lips in a dream

The person who sees that a person he does not know kisses the person on the lips in a dream gets rid of loneliness and soon finds himself in a passionate love affair. This dream is an indication that this love affair will end with an eventful end or that you will love someone who is not suitable for you.

Interpretation of someone kissing you in a dream

Seeing someone kissing you in your dream is an indication of your subconscious desire to be loved, owned, and protected. This dream is an expression of the desire to marry or fall in love, especially for those who live alone.