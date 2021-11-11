Seeing someone married wears a wedding dress in a dream

If a married person wears a wedding dress in a dream, if the wedding dress is clean and white, it is a sign of hearing very good news and welcoming news. If the wedding dress dirty and old, then sad news is received. Wearing a dirty, torn wedding dress is interpreted as the health, business and family life of the person will deteriorate. If the person who wears a wedding dress in a dream is an elderly person, she will experience great happiness.

Some dream interpreters say that the wearing of a wedding dress by an elderly and married person indicates an incurable illness. If the person wearing a wedding dress in a dream is a married man, he receives the news that his wife is pregnant, and his marital life becomes much better. If the wedding dress is white, it indicates that the person will have a bright future and a peaceful life with high sustenance.

Seeing someone married wears a black wedding dress in a dream

A person who wears a black wedding dress in a dream will face a very dangerous situation. It indicates that there will be extremely distressing situations, including life-threatening situations, and that the work, family, and social life of the person will be damaged. It is a cautionary dream that the dreamer should be careful.

Wearing a blue wedding dress in a dream

A person who sees that she is wearing a blue wedding dress in the dream becomes a very liked and loved servant in the sight of Allah. Because of good deeds, she has a lot of rewards. A person who wears a blue wedding dress finds peace and leads a heavenly worldly life. It means a faithful servant who does not deviate from the way of Allah.

Wearing a brown wedding dress in a dream

A person who wears a brown wedding dress in the dream comes across an unstable situation. Since she cannot make a decision, she may make wrong choices at the crossroads. It is a dream that warns the person about acting without haste, slowly and with logic.