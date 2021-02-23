Seeing someone naked in a dream

Bir kadın cinayeti daha! İşe gitmek için beklerken eski erkek arkadaşı tarafından tüfekle öldürüldü!İstihsan ne demek?Kıyas ne demek? Kıyas anlamı nedir?İcma nedir? İcmanın anlamı!İstanbul'un orta yerinde silahlı saldırı! Kurşunların hedefindeki genç yaralı halde böyle kaçtıİrem Derici, kendisinden 11 yaş küçük oyuncu ile aşk yaşamaya başladı!Seeing your spouse with someone else in a dreamSeeing rice pilaf in a dreamHangi illerde kısıtlamalar kaldırılacak, hangilerinde sıkılaşmaya gidilecek? İşte düşük ve çok yüksek riskli illerWearing a red dress in a dream
What does it mean to see someone who is naked in a dream?  Why do we have such dreams and what are the interpretations of these dreams?

If a person sees himself/herself or someone else naked in the dreams, the person he/she sees has taken a haram way. If he/she entered the crowd naked, he/she committed a great haram, he/she should repent.

Watching someone who is naked in a dream

Watching someone who is naked in a dream is a cause of adultery. But it may also be possible to watch his wife. For this reason, scholars interpret that if a person watched his wife naked, she made a mistake, entered a wrong path, and should correct her path. If the person he is watching is not a private but a haram for him, the person who sees him has committed a sin and must repent immediately. Because Allah says in the Quran: "Do not approach adultery." (Isra sura, verse 32)

Dressing someone who is naked in a dream

It means committing a sin to someone by force, involuntarily. In this case, there is a rightful share. Because someone else was caused to sin. In such a case, it is a sin for both sides. Because a person who has killed someone and the person who instigates the murderer will receive the same punishment. In this case, the same is applied.

Getting someone naked in a dream

This is a sign that the dreamer will soon encounter a fraud or deceit. He/She will put someone who he/she does not like or a person who is hostile towards him/her in a difficult situation. This person has long suffered this behavior from the person with whom he/she will act and will do this evil with a desire to respond. Whether a person is right or unjust, the whole of these behaviors he/she will be in will bring him/her unhelpfulness. Eventually, all the games that the person has done and will do will emerge, and none of his work will go unpunished.

