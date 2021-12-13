If the person you see is someone you know, it can also be interpreted as a bad job from her. Seeing someone you do not know in this way means that you will meet someone with two faces. The person who has this dream is surrounded by good-looking, sincere people and they try to do evil to the dreamer. In a dream, a veiled person's revealing too much or even dressing immoral in the dream indicates that she will commit a big sin or make a big mistake.

A veiled person sees herself as unveiled in a dream

It is interpreted that the person who sees this dream has some deficiencies in her worship or does not give enough importance to the veil. Seeing one's hair uncovered indicates not fulfilling religious obligations even though she is veiled, seeing legs open, breasts uncovered, wearing tight clothes, and seeing one's belly uncovered indicates that a person looks at haram or commits haram. This dream is sometimes interpreted to make mistakes, sin.

Seeing a veiled woman in a dream

The woman who is veiled in a dream, as religion commands, is the symbol of a good woman who has good morals, always shows people the right way and purifies them from mistakes. The person who sees this dream meets and befriends someone who has the aforementioned characteristics. The person who is veiled in a dream other than the way religion commands, means a person who commits sin.

Psychological interpretation of seeing someone veiled as unveiled in a dream

This dream indicates that you are in some contradictions and that you are having difficulties in deciding on any issue. The person who has such a dream experiences some contradictions, especially in religious matters.