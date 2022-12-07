Seeing Someone Vomiting in a Dream. What does it mean to see someone vomit in a dream? What is the meaning?

To see someone vomit in a dream means that the dreamer pays the price of a mistake made by a familiar person or a bad word he said, and he suffers injustice.

According to another interpretation, the reputation of the person who sees someone else vomiting in his dream will increase and his reputation will increase in the eyes of the society. He owns property and deals with good works. To see a person who vomits until his strength is exhausted in his dream indicates that that person will die or catch a deadly disease.

Vomiting in a dream

The person who sees himself vomit in his dream experiences great regret and has a big secret that he hides from everyone. It usually indicates that the sins of the person have increased and therefore he has had spiritually restless and troubled days. The person who sees that he vomits honey in his dream repents for his sins. The person who sees that he vomits a pearl or a precious stone, proceeds in the way of Allah and begins to read the Qur'an. Whoever sees that he is vomiting milk will hear nice and honorable words from his wife and family members. The person who sees blood in his vomit in his dream increases his income and leads a rich life. According to different interpretations, the person who vomits in his dream also means returning the profit or property to the owner again. The person who vomits in his dream asks for forgiveness for all his sins and repents.

Vomiting into a container in a dream

It means that the dreamer's spouse will catch a disease and at the same time, he will have unlawful property and money. Anyone who sees such a dream is not loyal to his debts and puts many people in difficult situations because of their unpaid debts. If he vomits without difficulty, he gets tired that this person will pay his debts and repent of his sins and move on the right path again. If a drunk person vomits into a bowl, it shows that he does not take enough care of his family and children, spends their sustenance for his own pleasure and commits a sin.

