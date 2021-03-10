Generally, people who have such dreams experience very joyful developments and enter a very happy period in both their social lives and a very peaceful period in their private lives. The dream, which is the sign of the good deeds done in the past as good developments to the person today, is also interpreted as the renewal of an old love and the idea of ​​marriage for single people.

Seeing an old friend in a dream

Seeing a loved old friend indicates an important support for the person from the immediate environment. If there are debts, different solutions come to the fore and the dreamer experiences great relief. People who dream of an unloved old friend receive sad news or hear ugly slanders and gossip about themselves. The dream, which also informs about a resentment to be experienced in the family, also means that the person will experience troubled times as a result of the revealing of the secrets he hides. A person who sees an old friend from an Islamic perspective consults a wise person on religious matters and his/her power of faith increases.

Talking to an old acquaintance in a dream

It points out that you will meet experienced people, especially in business life, and gain different experiences and increase your earnings. This dream announces that the person will also take an important step in their social status and gain dignity. It is also a sign of the family elders who will lead the dream owner with their experiences.

Interpretation of seeing someone you have not seen for a long time in a dream

It symbolizes people who have a lot of ties to the past, who have problems adapting to the present, who are always connected to the past, who are melancholic, emotional and who cannot make decisions with their logic. It is one of the dreams of those who are obsessed with their past lives and missed every opportunity of the moment they were in and could not get rid of this vicious circle.