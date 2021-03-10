Seeing that your spouse is getting married in a dream

Seeing your spouse gets married to a woman you do not know in your dream indicates that you will have some difficulties and your family will be unhappy with these troubles.

Such a dream often indicates your jealousy towards your spouse and the fear of losing him/her. The person who sees his/her spouse getting married in a dream is worried that his/her love will decrease in his/her inner world and he/she will be deceived.

For some interpreters, this dream indicates that your marriage will become stronger and the love and respect between husband and wife will increase. Seeing spouse getting married your best friend in your dream is a sign of a temptation by your spouse or a disturbance of peace in the home of the person he/she married. The person who gets marry his/her spouse himself/herself in the dream does everything in his/her power to provide family peace and endure various difficulties in order to create a happy home. Seeing your spouse getting married a woman you do not know in your dream indicates that you will have some difficulties and your family will be unhappy with these troubles.

Getting married in a dream

Seeing that a single person is getting married in your dream is a sign that his/her fortune will increase in real life and that he/she will soon marry someone as he/she wishes. Marrying someone who is married in a dream signifies reaching the wishes and desires and getting rid of all kinds of difficulties. If someone gets marry someone, he/she does not want in the dream experiences some difficulties in the world life.

Seeing solemnize in a dream

Solemnize with the person whom he/she falls in love with in the dream is a sign of ending up in a mirage, getting rid of all sorts and troubles, accepting one's prayers, being happy in real life and marrying the person he/she wants. It can be interpreted that if a person in the world who is in love with a man had this dream, that person declares her love. Seeing marriage office in a dream signifies the realization of something you want in any subject, achieving success in all material and spiritual matters, pregnancy or having a good son for the married people.