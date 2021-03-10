Seeing the death of an alive person in a dream

The dream, which indicates that there will be a great disappointment, also indicates that all plans of the person will be broken and that he/she will not be able to fulfill his/her promises and therefore will suffer a loss of reputation. It is said to have entered a period that will be difficult spiritually. There are signs that there will be hypocritical and ungrateful attitudes and slander from the people around.

Hearing the death of an alive person in a dream

Hearing the death of an alive person in a dream is beneficial for the deceased if he/she is known. It also indicates that they live in accordance with the hereafter and that happy news will be received. Seeing the death of an unknown person leads to a healthy and peaceful life.

Seeing a person’s death and coming back to life in a dream

It is interpreted that a big problem will be encountered in business life and that the closed notebooks will be reopened in private life. Having such a dream is interpreted by some scholars as indicating a second chance that the dreamer will have and that a great opportunity will come before the person. If the dreamer is sick, he/she will be healed, and his/her life will be long.

Seeing the death of an alive person and crying in a dream

It is interpreted that if there are health problems, they will be cured, and tears of happiness will be shed due to a very big and pleasing news coming from afar. From time to time, it is interpreted that a long-lost and loved friend will be encountered. It is a dream that points to great news and developments. Some commentators say that the person will get bad news first, things will go wrong, and family well-being will deteriorate, but all this indicates that later on, they will recover again and become better than before.

Receiving news about a person’s death who is alive in a dream

It is a dream that expresses that the dreamer has entered into a period of bad luck and that the person should be extremely careful. It points out that there will be problems in every job undertaken and that all efforts will be in vain. It can also be described as having a mental crisis.