Seeing the magic being performed in a dream

It points to falling into bad luck, falling behind in their fortunes, coming to evil eyes, being unable to be protected from troubles and accidents, and is interpreted as the dreamer's life will prevail. It is considered to be sadness, annoyance, difficulty, anguish, and grief. It is said that the person who has the dream will be unhappy.

It signifies that the dream owner will experience an event that will collapse and cause him/her to shed tears, or that he/she will receive such news or that he/she will hear a word in this way. A person will come face to face with a reality that he/she will not be able to get rid of for a long time.

Figuring out that the magic being performed in a dream

It is narrated that the events that the dreamer will experience will be predetermined to him/her and that the fear of the dreamer will happen to him/her. It is interpreted that the person will feel some things beforehand thanks to their strong instincts.

Seeing the magic being performed to you in a dream

Unfortunately, this dream does not signify good. It is defined as having bad days, being disappointed, unsuccessful, taking the steps or actions taken without thinking on time, and being unhappy.

Magic performing in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer will later regret and will do things that he/she cannot forgive himself/herself for a long time. It is interpreted that the person will be defeated by the soul in a weak period and be involved in unpleasant events and then realize his/her mistake and become very angry with himself/herself.

Seeing that you are performing magic in a dream

It signifies that the person who has the dream will have very difficult days due to the occurrence of a deliberate mistake and that this situation will cause a headache.

Seeing magic in a dream

It refers to the mistakes to be made and mistakes to be deducted. It is narrated to fall into injustice and heedlessness of cheating.