Seeing to pee in a dream

Peeing in a dream means returning to the homeland for those who are abroad. The events that follow will be an excuse for the dreamer to return to his/her hometown. However, if the dream owner is a merchant, he/she will be harmed in his/her commercial life.

Defecating in a dream

Anyone who this dream becomes an owner. This property will bring great benefit to the dreamer. He/She will gain an interest by using it, renting it, selling it. In short, it will bring a lot to the dream owner. At the same time, seeing defecate in a dream means freedom. There will be a departure from the place of restrictions.

Pooping your pants in a dream

Pooping your pants is called gold. The dream owner increases his/her wealth and becomes rich with the appreciation of his/her gold in the stock market. In another interpretation, pooping pants in a dream is interpreted as a goods. The person will take on the task of looking after his/her family with the earnings he/she has earned. Because he/she will be the only person to earn money in the family.

Seeing toilet in a dream

A person who sees a toilet in a dream removes the things that burden him/her in his/her life, prevent or slow down his/her progress. It removes unnecessary excess. These may be people around them, things, or benefits. Seeing to enter the toilet in a dream indicates to take the necessary steps to achieve these. The dreamer is now in the process of taking action.

Pooping in a dream

Pooping in a dream indicates new developments in the business world. The dreamer will experience events that will have good results in his/her business life. By being promoted in the workplace, he/she will experience an increase both spiritually and financially. Or he/she will be noticed by what he/she has done and get a new job offer. The dream owner gets rid of his/her troubles and is relieved.