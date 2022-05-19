Seeing tobacco in a dream

It means that a very difficult period is approaching for the dream owner. In a person's life, which is going well, problems will arise that will cause him trouble, and being able to solve these problems will wear out the dreamer both financially and spiritually. To see tobacco in a dream also refers to the incompatibility that will occur in the family due to financial difficulties.

Rolling tobacco in a dream

It means that the person who sees that he is rolling tobacco in a dream will lose all his joy. It is considered that the life that goes on its way will suddenly turn into a stormy sea, causing everyone to be bored and unhappy.

To see a tobacco field in dream

It indicates that the life energy of the dreamer will decrease, and he will feel tired and exhausted. However, if the person does not get rid of this situation and start to look after his work as soon as possible, his life will become very complicated and he will suffer from difficulties because he will be out of work.

Planting tobacco in a dream

The person who sees that he is planting tobacco in his dream means that he will go abroad for money and will earn money by working there under difficult conditions.

To see cigarette smoke in a dream

To see cigarette smoke in a dream indicates that the dreamer will experience some difficulties and troubles in the future. The person will go through very difficult days and will experience great financial and moral difficulties.

Lighting up a cigarette in a dream

Lighting up a cigarette in a dream means hearing words that will anger the dreamer or receiving news. It is a symbol of days that will pass in tension.

Extinguishing a cigarette in the dream

It indicates that the dreamer's life, which has been turbulent for a long time, will gradually settle down, and the person's mind will finally be at ease.