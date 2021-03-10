If the wound is inflamed, it signifies that you will have to deal with a troublesome problem that will last for a long time, that the rich people will lose their assets and they will be in a situation where people will be painful. Seeing a wound on the body is not interpreted as good and is interpreted as the approach of death for the elderly, if there is blood on the wound, the person sheds tears and his/her whole life becomes bad due to his/her pain. Seeing a scab-forming wound indicates that suffering and troubles will gradually end, and that peaceful and beautiful days are not far away.

Seeing a wound in a dream

Seeing a wound is interpreted in many different ways. If a person sees an inflamed wound on his/her body, he/she will experience sadness and pain caused by himself/herself. Being wounded indicates that there will be material and moral losses and that all peace and happiness of the person will disappear due to the days of sadness. Seeing a wound, the closure of fortunes and business failure due to mishaps are also defined as loss of money and reputation in trade. Some commentators say that if who has this dream will be harmed by their family and relatives and will be faced with evil.

Seeing wound on the belly in a dream

Having this dream usually signifies the financial loss of the person. It is a sign of experiencing difficulties, especially in trade or partnerships, due to deterioration, wrong investments, and large amounts of debt.

Psychological interpretation of seeing wound on the body in a dream

The dream, which symbolizes people who think they have suffered a lot, drain their hope against life, and struggle with the feeling of loneliness, also expresses that the person is distrustful of other people and is afraid of taking new people into his/her life. It is normal for people who cannot interfere with life because of the fear that they will constantly be harmed and suffer, to have dreams in this way in their subconscious.