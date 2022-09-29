Seeing Your Best Friend in a Dream. What does it mean to see your best friend in a dream? What is the meaning of this dream? What does it mean?

At the same time, seeing your best friend in your dream indicates meeting new and good people who will have an important place in your life.

Seeing a girlfriend in a dream

Seeing a girlfriend in a dream points to distressing events that will develop suddenly. To see that you are sincere with your girlfriend in your dream indicates that the things you hide will be revealed and the people you don't want to hear will hear your secrets. Talking to your girlfriend in your dream portends news that will be received from her.

Haberin Devamı

Seeing your colleague in a dream

To see a colleague that you like in your dream refers to new and good developments related to your profession and position. If it is a colleague, you know but dislike in your dream, it refers to the troubles and obstacles you will experience at work. To see a few of your colleagues in your dream indicates that you will rise to your profession.

Fighting with a close friend in a dream

To have a fight with your close friend in your dream indicates that you will embark on works that will earn you a lot of money, that you will overcome all kinds of obstacles that will come your way, that you will gain high positions in professional or commercial terms and that you will continue your life in a more dignified way.

Making a new friend in a dream

Making new friends in your dream refers to new steps to be taken for your business life. For working people, this dream signifies new job doors or a new job to be established. At the same time, seeing that you have made a new friend in your dream indicates the support you will receive from someone you do not know and the power and strength you will gain thanks to this support. Some dream scholars interpret making new friends in a dream to the jealousy and insecurities experienced in one's love and emotional life.