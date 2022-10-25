Seeing Your Son Getting Married in a Dream. What does it mean to see your son getting married in a dream? What is the meaning?

Seeing your son getting married in a dream is interpreted as catching the happiness sought in marriage and leading a peaceful life, for those who have children, they will raise their children as they wish, and will provide them with many opportunities to ease their mistakes.

In real life, it is said that those who have single children will enter the world with a good fortune in the near future, asking for a girl or an arranged marriage, engagement and promise. The dream, which is attributed to all kinds of good news and developments that will bring happiness to the person, indicates positive situations, good neighbors and establishing new friendships, that he will be respected in every environment, that the person will win the hearts with his good intentions and compassion. It indicates that the family life will go smoothly, orderly and calmly, to have a wife who will be happy for life, and that every job will be handled easily.

Seeing your son married in a dream

For those who have single sons in reality, it is a sign that their children will fall in love, decide to get married suddenly or want to introduce the person they love to their family. If a childless or single person sees this dream, he will have a son or marry someone who has a son. It means plentiful fortune, as well as raising strong children, it means that the dreamer who does everything in life himself will lead a proud life without being grateful to anyone.

Seeing married son divorced in a dream

The dream, which draws attention to a trouble to be experienced in the family, indicates that puberty problems may come to the fore for those who have children, and that they will have hard times due to the mistakes made by the children. Sharing a problem about a loved one's private life means that he wants to get morale from the dream owner, as well as saying that there will be problems in good relationships.

Interpretation of seeing your son getting married in a dream

It is interpreted that there is a desired situation related to private life or that the person focuses in order to realize a desire, as well as indicates situations such as fondness and excessive attention to loved ones.