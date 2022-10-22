Slap in a Dream. What does it mean to slap in the dream? What does it mean?

The health, strength and joy of a person who slaps someone in his dream will be restored, he will get rid of all his problems, the things that will make him feel good will always be on his way, and thus he will experience happiness on happiness, success on success. The dream owner will be a person whose word is respected and whose steps are trusted in the workplace, by starting new jobs and taking over the job he wants. The person who sees that he is slapped in his dream will have a healthy and long life, it means he will live his life as he wishes.

Getting slapped in a dream

Being slapped in a dream denotes good luck. It means that the dream owner gets the support he needs to realize something he wants very much. On the other hand, the person who sees that he has been slapped is interpreted as getting rid of health problems and finding healing with the permission of Allah.

Slap your wife in your dream

It means that the dreamer will be a good person for his wife, will support him by being behind every job he does, and will be with him by respecting every decision of his wife. The person who sees that he slapped his wife in his dream is the person who trembles on his wife and does not put dust on him.

Getting slapped by your spouse in a dream

The life of the person who sees this dream will pass with his wife hand in hand and head to head. Thanks to the solid solidarity of the dream owner with his wife, it is considered that his back will not be brought to the ground by anyone.

Slapping mother in the dream

It indicates that the dreamer loves his mother very much, that he can sacrifice enough to give his life to his mother, that he cannot bear to be sad even for a moment, and that he will do everything in his power for her happiness. The person who sees that he slapped his mother in his dream is a good son for his family and is a source of pride for them.