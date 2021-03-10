Talking to a dead person in a dream

It means that the person who has the dream is filled with peace and that there will be good developments that will lead to the dissolution of the thoughts that make his/her head blurred.

It signifies that a new period will begin in a life that passes through problems and the dreamer will take a breath and thus his/her spirituality will strengthen. It means that the troubles will end, and life will come to much better points.

Seeing to talk to a dead person in a dream

It points out that a job in which the dreamer connects all his/her hopes and concentrates all his/her efforts on it, will progress positively and this will be morale, joy and happiness for the dreamer.

Talking on the phone with a dead person in a dream

It is interpreted as that someone will help, guide, give advice or support you by teaching what he/she knows, and it is explained by the existence of an intermediary.

Seeing alive a person who has died in a dream

If a person sees in the dream that someone who died in real life is alive in the dream, it means that there will be positive developments in that person's life and a revival in important works will occur. It indicates that events will occur that will excite the dreamer and give him/her hope.

Having meal with a dead person in a dream

It signifies that the material obligations of the dreamer will increase, and this situation will force him/her. It points out that the dream owner will experience financial difficulties, his/her budget will decrease, and his/her financial power will decrease.

Embracing a dead person in a dream

It is accepted that a person who sees in the dream embracing a dead person will have a long and healthy life. It signifies that the person who sees the dream will have a life in peace, comfort and well-being, that he/she will not regret about anything, and that the dreamer will live in abundance and goodness in the worldly life.