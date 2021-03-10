İstiklal Caddesi yoğunluk sebebiyle kapatıldıRamo bugün, bu akşam neden yok? Ramo yeni bölüm ne zaman başlıyor? Hangi gün, saat kaçta oynuyor?Bisikletli gençler otoyolda ölüme davetiye çıkardıMars Projesi Starship'in neden patladığı açıklandıGökhan Alkan Nesrin Cevadzade ile evlilik yolunda olduklarını açıkladıSeeing maggot in a dreamAkkuyu nükleer güç santrali nerede? Ne zaman açılacak, ne zaman bitecek? İşte son durum...Going up the hill in a dreamSeeing fight in a dreamAğrı Hamur Nüfusu 2020 - 2021 | Hamur İlçesinin  Yüzölçümü kaçtır?
  3. Talking to a dead person in a dream

What is the interpretation of talking to a dead person in a dream? What does it mean to talk to a dead person in a dream? Talking to someone who has died in a dream signifies good deeds.

It means that the person who has the dream is filled with peace and that there will be good developments that will lead to the dissolution of the thoughts that make his/her head blurred.

It signifies that a new period will begin in a life that passes through problems and the dreamer will take a breath and thus his/her spirituality will strengthen. It means that the troubles will end, and life will come to much better points.

Seeing to talk to a dead person in a dream

It points out that a job in which the dreamer connects all his/her hopes and concentrates all his/her efforts on it, will progress positively and this will be morale, joy and happiness for the dreamer.

Talking on the phone with a dead person in a dream

It is interpreted as that someone will help, guide, give advice or support you by teaching what he/she knows, and it is explained by the existence of an intermediary.

johannes-plenio-dkix6un55mw-unsplash-001.jpg

Seeing alive a person who has died in a dream

If a person sees in the dream that someone who died in real life is alive in the dream, it means that there will be positive developments in that person's life and a revival in important works will occur. It indicates that events will occur that will excite the dreamer and give him/her hope.

Having meal with a dead person in a dream

It signifies that the material obligations of the dreamer will increase, and this situation will force him/her. It points out that the dream owner will experience financial difficulties, his/her budget will decrease, and his/her financial power will decrease.

bruce-christianson-xyzxxji8g30-unsplash-001.jpg

Embracing a dead person in a dream

It is accepted that a person who sees in the dream embracing a dead person will have a long and healthy life. It signifies that the person who sees the dream will have a life in peace, comfort and well-being, that he/she will not regret about anything, and that the dreamer will live in abundance and goodness in the worldly life.

 

