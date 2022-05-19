To see a covey in a dream

The person who follows the covey in his dream enters a congregation and accepts their teachings. This dream is sometimes interpreted that you will be in a community that you do not know and that you will undertake an important task in this community. If a covey, in which there are many birds, takes off and does not return, indicates that you will miss some opportunities. Seeing a coveyperched on a roof or tree is interpreted as an event that will happen to you soon or a news you will hear.

to be in a covey in a dream

Anyone who sees such a dream or joins that covey will attain great benefits and sovereignty. To see that there is a bird in a coveyin your dream indicates that you will soon start a joint business or do business with a group, and sometimes you will spend time with a group of people you do not know. The person flying with a coveyin his dream will achieve his desires and wishes. If you see that you are flying even though it has no wings, it means that you will receive great and good news.

To see that birds are flying in a dream

Birds are flying in a dream and not coming back are missed opportunities. It is interpreted that you will have a great opportunity to see the birds fly and come back, or you will have a good success if you make use of these opportunities.

Interpretation of seeing covey in a dream

This dream is an indication of the person's desire for freedom and the desire to get rid of what they have been through. The person who sees this dream is not happy with the situations and places he lives in, and he seeks to make a new start by leaving all of them as soon as possible. Sometimes, this dream indicates that you are in a spiritually confused period.