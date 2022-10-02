Washing feet in a dream. What does it mean to wash feet in a dream? What does it mean?

This feature will make him gain the appreciation of the people around him. The hard work and humility of the dreamer will make him a respected person. Helping people will make both them and the dreamer happy.

Seeing shoes in a dream

To see shoes in a dream indicates abundance and fertility. The income of the dream owner will increase and he will become rich. However, seeing a shabby shoe in a dream is interpreted as the opposite of this expression. This time, the dreamer will have troubled days. Whoever sees pairs of shoes in a dream, deals with worldly affairs.

Performing ablution in a dream

Whoever sees the dream will find relief. The person gets rid of the troubles in his life and spends calm and peaceful days. Also, this dream indicates that you will be in a relationship with great statesmen. There will be a relationship of mutual interest.

Foot cut off in a dream

To see that your feet are cut off in your dream refers to a long-term illness. The dreamer will have a serious illness that will affect his life and will not be able to stand up. It does not kill but will cause premature aging. According to some dream interpreters, the affairs of the person who sees the foot amputated in the dream will not go well. He will not be able to achieve the results he wants due to his own incompetence, and he will experience disappointment in the end.

Seeing heels in a dream

The person who sees the heel of the foot in the dream becomes the owner of the property, but this property is haram. It refers to the goods that are not earned through the right ways, but rather from the games of chance. Therefore, not much good can be seen from this property. If a single man sees heel in a dream, it signifies an unchaste and bad woman. The dream owner will deal with the problems created by this woman.