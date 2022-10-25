What Does breastfeeding mean in a dream? What does it mean?

This dream also indicates that you are devoted to your mother and father, that you try to be a good son and that you are a loyal person. If the dreamer is young, he receives significant financial assistance from his family and takes advantage of this support to set up his own business. Seeing an adult man doing this means news of a baby girl. Seeing an old person doing this is not a good thing and it is said that he will lose his wife. If a pregnant woman sees this dream, it is extremely auspicious and indicates that she will have a devoted, respectful, compassionate and bright future child, and her child will have no problems with health.

Haberin Devamı

Breastfeeding from a pregnant woman in a dream

It is not good for men and it is a sign that they will usurp someone's rights and take ah. It indicates that a person's life will not go wrong with his family, and that he should ask forgiveness from those people as soon as possible. For a single woman, it is interpreted that she will become pregnant as soon as she marries.

Sucking male breast in a dream

It indicates that due to dealing with vain jobs, the person will also lose the decent job in his hand, and that he will not be able to put his life in order because he does not give due importance to his responsibilities. Sucking a male breast means facing lies and slander. For women, it is interpreted as having a premarital relationship and regretting it, not being able to find what you are looking for in emotional relationships and meeting with the wrong people.

Interpretation of breastfeed in a dream

The dream, which is a sign of excessive devotion to the mother, is also a symbol of an overly dependent life. The dreamer cannot make decisions and maintain his life without his mother. It also reveals the constant worry about losing her mother, getting sick or something happening to her.