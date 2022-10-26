What does broken glasses dream mean? What is the meaning?

To see that your glasses are broken in your dream indicates that you will encounter some setbacks, but you will be able to deal with and overcome the setbacks with your own efforts. If you see someone else's glasses being broken in your dream, it means that you will suffer a loss or damage by someone else. Sometimes this dream is interpreted as a harbinger of death or a patient.

To see glasses in a dream

To see glasses in your dream indicates that you will make some radical decisions about your life. If you see that you are wearing glasses, it indicates that you should pay attention to your physical health, and that you will get rid of health problems if you take off the glasses you wear. For a person who wears glasses in his normal life, wearing glasses in a dream means that he will face a problem related to eye health.

Wearing sunglasses in a dream

To see that you wear sunglasses in summer in your dream means that you will leave the troubled times behind and find peace and comfort. If the dreamer wears sunglasses in winter in his dream, it indicates that he will face big problems that he cannot cope with and he will need the support of family elders. If you take off your sunglasses in your dream, it indicates that you will have your wishes without facing problems and working hard.

Breaking the glasses’ handle in the dream

To see that the handle of your glasses is broken in your dream indicates that you have to make some decisions in your business life and if you do not act rationally, you may lose your job. Trying to repair a broken eyeglass stem indicates that you are trying to make up for the mistakes you have made in your business life.

To lose glasses in the dream

Losing glasses in a dream indicates that you want to regain your old opportunities and you have to work hard for these opportunities. If you find your lost glasses in your dream, it indicates that you will be able to regain your old opportunities without working hard and you will have wealth in the near future.