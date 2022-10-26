What does broken glasses dream mean? What is the meaning?

Breaking glasses in a dream is one of the dream interpretations that are frequently searched on the internet. People often wonder what it means to see glasses in a dream. So, what does breaking glasses in a dream mean? What is the meaning? Here are the details...

YAYINLAMA
Google News
What does broken glasses dream mean? What is the meaning?

To see that your glasses are broken in your dream indicates that you will encounter some setbacks, but you will be able to deal with and overcome the setbacks with your own efforts. If you see someone else's glasses being broken in your dream, it means that you will suffer a loss or damage by someone else. Sometimes this dream is interpreted as a harbinger of death or a patient.

To see glasses in a dream

To see glasses in your dream indicates that you will make some radical decisions about your life. If you see that you are wearing glasses, it indicates that you should pay attention to your physical health, and that you will get rid of health problems if you take off the glasses you wear. For a person who wears glasses in his normal life, wearing glasses in a dream means that he will face a problem related to eye health.

bruce-christianson-xyzxxji8g30-unsplash-001.jpg

Wearing sunglasses in a dream

To see that you wear sunglasses in summer in your dream means that you will leave the troubled times behind and find peace and comfort. If the dreamer wears sunglasses in winter in his dream, it indicates that he will face big problems that he cannot cope with and he will need the support of family elders. If you take off your sunglasses in your dream, it indicates that you will have your wishes without facing problems and working hard.

Breaking the glasses’ handle in the dream

To see that the handle of your glasses is broken in your dream indicates that you have to make some decisions in your business life and if you do not act rationally, you may lose your job. Trying to repair a broken eyeglass stem indicates that you are trying to make up for the mistakes you have made in your business life.

johannes-plenio-dkix6un55mw-unsplash-001.jpg

To lose glasses in the dream

Losing glasses in a dream indicates that you want to regain your old opportunities and you have to work hard for these opportunities. If you find your lost glasses in your dream, it indicates that you will be able to regain your old opportunities without working hard and you will have wealth in the near future.

Etiketler :
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
👍
👎
😍
😥
😱
😂
😡
HABERE YORUM KATMAK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Son Haberler
82/1-a Trafik Cezası Nedir? 82/1-a Trafik Cezası 2022 Ne Kadar?
82/1-a Trafik Cezası Nedir? 82/1-a Trafik Cezası 2022 Ne Kadar?
What does broken glasses dream mean? What is the meaning?
What does broken glasses dream mean? What is the meaning?
Going Downhill in a Dream. What does it mean to go downhill in the dream? What does it mean?
Going Downhill in a Dream. What does it mean to go downhill in the dream? What does it mean?
81/1-e Trafik Cezası Nedir? 81/1-e Trafik Cezası 2022 Ne Kadar?
81/1-e Trafik Cezası Nedir? 81/1-e Trafik Cezası 2022 Ne Kadar?
Çok Okunanlar
81/1-d-2 Trafik Cezası Nedir? 81/1-d-2 Trafik Cezası 2022 Ne Kadar?
81/1-d-2 Trafik Cezası Nedir? 81/1-d-2 Trafik Cezası 2022 Ne Kadar?
81/1-d-1 Trafik Cezası Nedir? 81/1-d-1 Trafik Cezası 2022 Ne Kadar?
81/1-d-1 Trafik Cezası Nedir? 81/1-d-1 Trafik Cezası 2022 Ne Kadar?
81/1-a Trafik Cezası Nedir? 81/1-a Trafik Cezası 2022 Ne Kadar?
81/1-a Trafik Cezası Nedir? 81/1-a Trafik Cezası 2022 Ne Kadar?
81/1-e Trafik Cezası Nedir? 81/1-e Trafik Cezası 2022 Ne Kadar?
81/1-e Trafik Cezası Nedir? 81/1-e Trafik Cezası 2022 Ne Kadar?
Yorumlananlar
İbrahim Tatlıses'ten Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba çıkışı: "Gerçek yüzünü Türkiye kamuoyuna anlatacağım "
İbrahim Tatlıses'ten Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba çıkışı: "Gerçek yüzünü Türkiye kamuoyuna anlatacağım "
Bugün kimin maçı var 25 Ekim 2022 Salı? Hangi maçlar var, saat kaçta, hangi kanalda? İşte günün maç programı
Bugün kimin maçı var 25 Ekim 2022 Salı? Hangi maçlar var, saat kaçta, hangi kanalda? İşte günün maç programı
Nuray Sayarı ile haftalık burç yorumları 24- 30 Ekim 2022 | Akrep sevmeye doyamayacak, başak başkalarının işine burnunu sokma!
Nuray Sayarı ile haftalık burç yorumları 24- 30 Ekim 2022 | Akrep sevmeye doyamayacak, başak başkalarının işine burnunu sokma!
Antalya'da 17 yaşındaki öğrenci, gece yarısı gittiği öğretmeninin evinde hayatını kaybetti! Gencin ölümü şüpheli bulundu!
Antalya'da 17 yaşındaki öğrenci, gece yarısı gittiği öğretmeninin evinde hayatını kaybetti! Gencin ölümü şüpheli bulundu!