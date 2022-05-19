What does it mean to fight with mother in a dream?

The person who sees that he is arguing with his mother in his dream will lose a large amount of goods and money and his income will decrease. The person who sees his mother scolding him in his dream should take the heart of his mother and show interest. The person who sees that he treats his mother badly in his dream receives a curse from his mother while he is alive, and nothing happens in his life.

Kissing the mother in the dream

The person who sees that he kisses his mother in his dream will experience great joy and be good to others. The dream, which also points out that one will achieve great rewards and behave in ways that please Allah, also indicates that the person has good deeds, has a whole religion, and has a high power of faith.

seeing your mother in a dream

It is a beautiful dream that indicates good luck. The income of the person who sees his mother in his dream is always high and he becomes a loved and appreciated person by his environment. Their bilateral and familial relationships are always positive and peaceful. It also indicates a respectable personality in terms of trade and trust. Seeing a mother in a dream means receiving good and pleasing news, as well as showing that one's mother is pleased with him. It is also referred to as a great and very important miracle.

Seeing your mother dead in your dream

The person who sees his mother dead in his dream will receive good news and meet with a loved one. From an Islamic point of view, the person who sees his mother dead in his dream should pray for his life in the hereafter and give alms for his sake and do good deeds. It is also said that a religious warning is given to the person to pray.

Hugging and kissing your mother in a dream

If the person hugs and kisses his mother in his dream is alive in real life, the dream indicates that he will meet her as soon as possible and he will miss her; indicates that you will receive good news.