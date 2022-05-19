What does it mean to have a dream about eating shit?

Eating shit in a dream indicates that the person who sees the dream will deal with vain and unnecessary things that will not bring any benefit to him, cause the money he holds in his hand to go and run out, and he will experience great regret later, even if he does not understand it while he is in it. If the dreamer does not give up on the work he is doing, it indicates that he will suffer great losses, and therefore he should be very careful, think long before starting a job and decide later.

Seeing that you eat shit in a dream

It is the same as eating shit in a dream. It indicates that the dreamer has been dealing with empty, useless and unnecessary things for a long time in his business and family life, so he has to go through very difficult times in his life and invites great problems in his business and family life.

Eating animal poop in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream makes great efforts to get rid of the troubled and problematic situations he is in, that these efforts will not be fruitless and that the right things will eventually come true.

eating cat poop in a dream

It signifies that, small debts and minor illnesses in business and family life will be resolved soon, problems and troubles will end in a short time, great profits will be made in the works done and the dream owner who is interested in his love life will take big steps.

Eating dog poop in a dream

It indicates that major problems and major diseases will be resolved in a short period of time, arguments and unrest will come to an end, and that competition in business life will be overcome with great success.

Eating bird poop in a dream

It indicates that you will receive good news that a very loved friend got rid of the problems he had in business life, returned to his good old days and lived very happily. At the same time, it is interpreted that he will perform very good works.