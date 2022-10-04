What does it mean to hear the call to prayer in the dream? What is the meaning of it?

People who hear the call to prayer in the dream "What does it mean to hear the call to prayer in the dream?" The answer to the question is found in internet search engines.

What does it mean to hear the call to prayer in the dream? What is the meaning of it?

Hearing the azan in a dream means that the person who sees the dream will do great things in his business life, he will come to very good places thanks to these studies, he will get out of this situation with the help of a friend, while he will enter a very big and troubled period, he will perform very good and good works, and thus great success. It is rumored that he will win and receive great appreciation. At the same time, it denotes praying a lot in order to encounter goodness in the works done and to gain good things.

Reciting the azan in a dream

It is believed that the person who sees the dream will do very well in business life, achieve great success and gains, get rid of his problems and troubles in the near future, sign very good and profitable works in his new life, live a very peaceful and happy life and make great friendships.

What does it mean to hear azan in a dream?

The dream owner, who survived very big problems, will gain great profits in business life, will open new pages in his career by entering very good jobs, the unpleasantness in family life will end, very auspicious days will be seen, great joys and happiness will be experienced, and very good works will be done after his very successful works. It indicates that you will get very happy news in your family life.

Listening to azan in a dream

It is interpreted that the dreamer, who is in a very comfortable position in business life, will achieve the things he has wanted and dreamed about for many years as soon as possible and will experience great joy and happiness.

