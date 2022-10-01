What does it mean to pray in a mosque in a dream? What does it mean?

Praying in a mosque in a dream indicates that the person who sees the dream will earn a lot of money and property with the projects he will put forward in his business life and the works he will carry out, so that he will step into a great happiness in his family life, that is, marriage and lead a very peaceful, happy and comfortable life.

Being in the mosque in the dream

To see that you are in a mosque in a dream is a good dream. It is a sign that the dreamer will repent and pray with repentance to be forgiven in the sight of Allah for the evil he has done in his life, the sins he has committed and the lies he has told.

Performing ablution in a dream

No matter how many troubles or problems the person who sees this dream has in business or family life, it will be resolved. He attains prosperity and abundance in his works. It also indicates that you will get help for a job from a very valuable and well-known person.

Performing ablution in a mosque in a dream

It is interpreted that the work done and the work done by friends in business or social life are appreciated and highly valued and recommended. In social life, it is interpreted that people are very loved, good and understanding, and there is no one who harbors hostility.

What does it mean to pray in a mosque with community in a dream

It means that things that have gone bad for a long time will return to normal as soon as possible, all financial and moral problems will disappear and there will be very good days in family life. It also indicates that relations between relatives will be very good and long-lasting.

To see people praying at the mosque in dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will do the work that he thinks to do for a long time in his working life, with the help of his spouse, friends and relatives, and thus he will earn a huge amount of money.