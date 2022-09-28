What does it mean to see a beautiful woman in a dream? What does it mean? What is the meaning of this dream?

If a sick person sees that he is with a beautiful woman in his dream, he will get rid of his illness and get better. If you talk to the beautiful woman in your dream and have a good time, you will have a very fruitful year.

Seeing a woman in a dream

The woman seen in the dream sometimes indicates grief. A woman you do not know is a blessing and beauty that will reach you from an unexpected place. If the woman is fat, she will pass the year in abundance, she; if she is weak, the year will pass in famine. An unknown woman in a dream is better. The young woman is an enemy who envies you. The old woman is worldly. It denotes weakness and infirmity.

Kissing a woman in a dream

Kissing a woman in a dream indicates that your life will be good in every way. If you have financial problems, you will receive money as soon as possible. According to some commentators, to see a woman in a dream is to achieve dreams and achieve what you want.

Seeing a female breast in a dream

This dream is interpreted with a daughter. Whoever sees this dream will have a good and very beautiful daughter.

Seeing a hijab woman in a dream

It means doubt for man. This doubt may be for religion or the world.

Seeing angry woman in a dream

Whoever sees this dream will encounter an event that will upset him and shake him. An angry and sullen woman is not surprised in the world.