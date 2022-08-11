What does it mean to see a green tree in a dream?

This dream is the fulfillment of your wishes. If a person who has a problem, wants something, has any desire, sees this dream, everything he wants will come true. The green tree is tired of majesty, power, glory, being appreciated among people, reaching all kinds of goals, happiness and peace. This dream is the ease that will come with the difficulty, the help that will come to him right after the trouble.

To see a green leaf in a dream

Leaves seen in a dream are a beautiful dress, peace of mind, advancement in knowledge and getting rid of troubles. The person who sees a green leaf will be happy and a good fortune will appear in front of him as soon as possible. A yellowed leaf in a dream is sadness and grief. A green leaf means hope, and a dried leaf means cessation of hope. To see a dried leaf turn green in your dream is to receive good news that you did not expect in an event that you lost hope.

Seeing green leaf on a tree in a dream

The person who sees many green leaves on the trees in his dream will receive a large amount of money and goods. This dream is a sign of wealth, reaching what you hope for, getting rid of poverty and getting relief.

To see a leaf in your hand in a dream

Whoever sees that he has a leaf in his dream, enters a fortunate and fruitful period. This dream is about catching happiness and being at peace in every sense. The person who squeezes a green leaf in his hand in a dream, obtains a lot of money and goods. This dream indicates that you will be relieved in every sense, you will get rid of all difficulties and you will be happy.

Seeing a fruitless tree in a dream

The person who sees a fruitless tree in a dream learns a useless knowledge or this dream is interpreted as ignorance. If a tree is full of fruit in a dream, it is a scholarly man. This dream is a moral and knowledgeable person who is exploited.