What does it mean to see a gun burst in a dream?

The person who sees this dream should review what he has done and should not repeat his mistakes. The person who sees such a dream receives unexpected news. The person who sees that there is a gun burst in the dream will reach a news that will be shocking.

Hearing gunshots in a dream

The person who hears a gun sounds in his dream receives bad news. This dream may also indicate mistakes to be made. It also means inclination towards worldliness, forgetting the hereafter, and committing sins. This dream also means revealing a secret, experiencing sadness, getting into trouble.

To see a gun in a dream

The person who sees a gun in a dream is slandered. This dream is the days of comfort to be obtained after the difficulties to be experienced. The weapon seen in the dream also denotes power and strength. It is a sign of success, glory and fame that a person will achieve.

Buying a gun in a dream

This dream is a reliable man. According to another interpretation, the person who buys a gun in his dream is gossiping or gossip about someone.

Shooting with a gun in a dream

Shooting with a gun in a dream is usually interpreted as heart affairs. The person who sees this dream falls in love or meets the person he will marry.

To see cleaning a gun in the dream

This dream indicates new beginnings and achievements to be gained. If you see that you are cleaning a gun in your dream, it will turn towards what is good and right in your real life. This dream, which is interpreted with business life, also means making money and rising in business.

Seeing a gun bursts but not makes a sound in a dream

Those who see a gun exploding but not making a sound in a dream are exposed to a rumor that will not have any effect and that no one will believe. This dream also means a little news. It can also be interpreted that you will hear the news you expect, and you will be happy.