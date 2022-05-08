What does it mean to see a mafia in a dream?

To see a mafia in a dream means that the dreamer is greatly condemned for the things he wants to do in his business and family life, he is discouraged from the things he always wanted to do, he has a very difficult time because of this situation, and if he continues to do so, he will be exposed to much worse situations, It indicates that the person will see a greater pressure and will be more upset.

Running away from mafia in a dream

It is an expression that he is tired of the pressure he experiences in his business and family life and that he is tired of the constant condemnation and that if he continues in this way, he will react very badly, if necessary, he will leave the environment he is in or he will respond to the person who scolds him, and in this way he will try to discourage people.

Seeing godfather in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer, who has great problems due to the troublesome situations in his business and family life, has been in conflict with himself for a long time, but has not yet made a decision about this situation, and therefore he feels a great confusion and great sadness.

Being chased by mafia in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream, by ignoring the opinion of the people about his thoughts, will encounter things that are actually true and will open new paths for him or make him find new ideas, thus gaining a much greater success and a greater prestige.

Being kidnapped by mafia in a dream

It is rumored that the dreamer, who has made great strides in business life for a long time, will see reactions from people with his explanation of his ideas, that he will have a hard time because of these reactions, that he will forcibly renounce his own ideas due to the condemnation he has suffered despite his efforts.