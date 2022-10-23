What does it mean to see a wasp in a dream, what does it mean?

A wasp in a dream indicates that the dreamer matures and gets rid of his youthful enthusiasms. It means that the dreamer will get rid of his bad habits and bad feelings and will be a person who will be appreciated by everyone.

Wasp sting in a dream

It refers to having Allah's blessings in abundance and living in abundance. The dreamer means that in the future, he will have twice the existence he has now and will live in a much more comfortable way.

Wasp hive in a dream

It is said that the person who sees the wasp hive in his dream has some obsessions and his peace is lacking because he is very attached to them. In fact, these obsessions are the obstacle to the comfortable and peaceful life that the dreamer wants.

To kill a wasp in a dream

The dreamer, who sees that he killed a hornet in his dream, is said to have difficulty in expressing his feelings. The dreamer is afraid to show his love, therefore he cannot meet the expectations of people who expect to hear nice words from him and feel loved. However, if he manages to express his love, everything will be alright.

To see a swarm of wasps in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer is not sincere about his feelings and thoughts. It means that the person thinks differently but acts differently. This will not be welcomed by the people.

Wasp attack in a dream

The person who sees that he is attacked by a wasp in his dream means that there are people around him who try to hinder his work and happiness and create difficulties. These people harm the dreamer by speaking badly and demoralizing himself.

