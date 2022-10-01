What does it mean to see a white egg in a dream? What does it mean?

To see white eggs in a dream is usually associated with a woman. This dream indicates that if the seer is a single person, he will marry a nice and moral person, if his wife is of good moral character, if he is a married person, his wife will be as mentioned and he will lead a good and auspicious life with her. The white egg sometimes signifies a good son, his wife being pregnant and giving birth to a beautiful child.

Chickens laying in a dream

In a dream, chickens laying eggs is having a child. For men, this dream indicates that the wife is pregnant, and for the woman, she will give birth to an auspicious and beautiful child. The egg laying of the hen is sometimes interpreted as your undertaking a good job and being successful in your business and rising.

Seeing cooked eggs in a dream

The person who sees or eats scrambled eggs in his dream will acquire a property with trouble or gain some benefits with hardship. Cooked egg is interpreted as a relief after trouble, a person's benefit from some people, a man who protects and watches over you.

seeing soft-boiled eggs in a dream

A soft-boiled egg in a dream refers to a good wife and the life you will spend with her. If the person who sees this dream is single, he will soon meet a beautiful and good-natured lady and they will have a long and auspicious marriage life together by establishing a family as he wishes.

Laying eggs in a dream

If a person sees this dream, it indicates that he will marry soon, be self-indulgent, and therefore approach or commit adultery from time to time, to be fond of women, to misfortunes that will happen to him because of this, and to pursue bad deeds.

Chick hatching from an egg in a dream

The person who sees a chick hatching from an egg in a dream will marry or give birth to a child. Sometimes, this dream indicates that the deteriorated business will improve, salvation, and entering a new job.