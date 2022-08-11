What does it mean to see ex-fiancée in your dream? What is the meaning of this dream?

It is said that the dreamer will definitely hear something about that person or come together with him willingly but unwillingly or planned or unplanned.

Kissing the ex-fiancée in the dream

The person who sees the dream is interpreted as the good that he will see from that person. If the dreamer sees the person who is really his ex-fiancée in his sleep, then he will start a business with his support.

To see the ex-fiancée sad in dream

Contrary to the dream, it is narrated to witness the happiness of that person and to learn that his health, joy, pleasure and peace are in place. It is rumored that the person who sees the dream will receive good news from the person he sees in his sleep.

Seeing the ex-fiancée crying in the dream

The person who sees his ex-lover crying in his dream will learn that the luck of that person will return, that his work will be successful, that his life will be in order, that everything will be in order in his life, and he will be very pleased for that person. Crying in a dream is always good, and tears in sleep always bring joy.

Seeing your ex-fiancé pregnant in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream has some financial or spiritual expectations for that person. Seeing the dreamer's ex-fiancee in his dream indicates that he has hope from that person, and seeing someone else as his ex-fiancee.