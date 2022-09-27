What does it mean to see Quran in your hand in a dream? What does it mean?

The dream, which symbolizes attaining all kinds of wealth, healing and a life full of abundance, is interpreted that the person will reach all his wishes in an easy way in a life that will pass in peace, he will eat good and halal bites, and the blessings of the money he receives will always be. Those who see the Qur'an in their hands always do their work for the sake of Allah, as they act not only in this world's affairs, but also in the Hereafter. It also indicates that you are a lofty person and that the dreamer, who sets an example to those around him in the light of the knowledge he has, has done many good deeds. It signifies that he is an honest and dignified person, and that the sins committed so far will be forgiven, and the sufferings of the person will end. Seeing the progeny of children also means presenting them a good future.

Carrying the Quran in your hands in a dream

It is said to do good deeds and at the same time, the abundance of money will increase. It indicates that the people in the family of the dreamer, whose wishes are accepted by Allah, also live honestly, conscientiously and in accordance with Islam. The dream, which indicates that he will be remembered as a revered person and that success will be achieved in every work done, indicates that the dreamer who will live without falling into trouble will prepare for the Hajj visit and will fulfill this sacred duty in a short time.

Reading the Quran in a dream

It states that a person who pays attention to religious orders and lives as Allah wills always trains himself to be a good believer, that he will meet beautiful people in his journey of life, that he will continue to live happily with what he has, without suffering from illness, and will have good and beautiful children.

Psychological interpretation of the Quran in the dream

No matter how full an individual's life is, it is the expression of the lack and emptiness in his soul. It also states that the person who is weak in confronting himself does not feel fully competent in terms of belief, and that he constantly feels uneasy because he has made some mistakes due to lack of knowledge.