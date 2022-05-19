What does it mean to see ratling in a dream?

The person who sees the ratling in his hand becomes friends with this insidious enemy or thinks that he is a friend. This dream is interpreted to buy anything, usually to gain benefits from the enemy or to get the goods that will be left to you from your enemy. To see that a ratling eats something in your dream indicates that a deceitful enemy will enter your house and take advantage of your property.

Seeing a ratling enter the house in a dream

The person who sees a ratling entering his house in a dream has a small and weak enemy whom he sees as a friend, who enters his house and eats his property. This dream indicates that there are people among your friends who cannot attract you and wish your evil. Seeing a ratling nesting in your house in your dream is an indication that your enemy is among your relatives. If you see a ratling playing and jumping in your house in your dream, it is interpreted that you have an enemy in your family or there will be disagreements and arguments between family members.

Killing ratling in a dream

Whoever sees such a dream will be victorious over his enemy. This dream indicates that you will soon become aware of your friends and enemies and move away from them. If you kill a rat in your house in your dream, it will spoil the plans of one of your relatives about yourself. If you see a mouse biting you in your dream, it means a calamity that will soon befall you; Fighting with the mouse and seeing you win is interpreted as having power and might.

Psychological interpretation of seeing ratling in a dream

The ratling seen in the dream is an expression of the fears and anxieties you experience in your inner world. The person who sees this dream has many fears in his subconscious. This dream sometimes shows the value you place on yourself. It is an indication of these feelings, especially of people who do not like themselves in some ways.