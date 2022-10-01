What does it mean to see someone cry in a dream? What does it mean? What is crying in a dream?

To see someone crying in your dream refers to receiving good news and joyful news, reuniting with longing loved ones, and happy situations such as work and love. If the person who is seen crying in the dream is familiar, news about the happiness of that person is received. He is also tired of important and good news such as marriage, engagement, birth. When you see someone sobbing and crying in your dream, it indicates an event that will be greeted with laughter or with great enthusiasm.

Crying in a dream

It is interpreted that the person will experience great happiness and make significant progress in business-related matters. This dream also means that the person's financial expectations will come true and his dreams will come true.

Someone laughs after crying in a Dream. If the person who sees such a dream is sick, he will first recover. However, his later smile is interpreted in the opposite way and it is interpreted that the disease will relapse again and a long treatment process awaits the person. Interpreters, who say that a happy situation in the dream will worsen again and disappointment will occur, also interprets this dream as a warning that greedy people should learn from their mistakes.

Crying without tear in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer lives insincerely and superficially. It is a dream that shows that you are not helping your friends who are in a difficult situation and that you are in a selfish attitude. The person who sees that he cries but does not shed tears in his dream also throws in his troubles and troubles and does not share. It also indicates a mental depression.

Silencing someone crying in a dream

The person who sees that he silences someone while he is crying in his dream, gives an important and vital help to a close friend. It also signifies being with the loved ones materially and spiritually and being a balm for the wounds of others.