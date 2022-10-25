What does it mean to see you are in a mosque in a dream? What does it mean?

To see that you are in a mosque in your dream indicates that a very auspicious door will be opened for the person soon, and the dreamer who evaluates what is happening with his heart's eye will do the right thing for himself.

Seeing you are in a mosque and praying in a dream

The dream, which is also interpreted as making a choice or coming to a crossroad, indicates that there will be spiritual satisfaction, that no negativity can stop the person, that the person who continues his life by knowing the value of what he has and without missing prayers of gratitude will gain many rewards. Those who see that they are in the mosque are those who follow the Qur'an, strictly obey Allah's orders, and do not lack in their worship. It means that they will make Hajj and Umrah journeys for the elderly, they will be respected by their children, and they will have a good old age without health problems.

Seeing you are in a mosque and praying in a dream

It means that all kinds of wishes will be met and that the person will taste all worldly pleasures in his long life. The dream, which means getting married, having a home, raising beautiful children, is interpreted that they will do many charity works for wealthy people, and they will gain rewards by having charity, mosques, and schools built. The dream, which draws attention to the fact that every meal that enters the house is halal, indicates that one lives away from lies, arrogance and hypocrisy, and a simple but peaceful life. It is also interpreted as taking lessons from Islamic scholars, following in the footsteps of an important mentor, and always keeping oneself sober in terms of belief.

Interpretation of seeing you are in a mosque in a dream

It is interpreted that the dreamer, who achieves peace by living his belief, puts his spirituality above everything else, never compromises on his values, and gives priority to his beliefs while shaping his life.

