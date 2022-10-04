What does it mean to see you marry an old man in your dream? What does it mean?

To see that you are very happy and rich in marrying an old man in your dream indicates that you will be satisfied with your choices and have done the right thing for yourself. To see that you are married to an old man but is very unhappy in your dream indicates that you will take steps that will hurt yourself or be considered unfair, and therefore lose, get upset and wear out.

Seeing you get married and wearing a wedding dress in a dream

It signifies experiencing the most beautiful emotions, being happy, earning money, buying a house, car and gaining a new status. It is a chain of events that will bring a new dimension to the dreamer's life and change it completely and positively. These beautiful developments will make the person a completely different person, and this will be seen clearly and clearly from the smile on his face, his high morale and his pleasant moods. To see that you are married but cannot wear a wedding dress in your dream means being deprived of a property or feeling, not being able to reach it and not being able to experience the happiness of obtaining it. To dream of getting married and wearing a torn wedding dress, getting ready for a business presentation or meeting, but failing due to not showing the desired efficiency and concentration.

Telling that you are getting married in a dream

To shout that you are getting married in a dream refers to declaring a personal success. For example, It means getting a university, getting a driver's license, getting the first place in a school, getting a diploma or jumping to a position such as a manager, manager or boss. Telling secretly that you are getting married in your dream indicates that you are afraid of the reaction of the society to start a business and to announce it to the family first. To see that you are getting married in your dream with an intermediary means that you are tired of explaining an event to the people around you. Not being able to say that you are getting married in a dream indicates that you will always abstain, not be able to express your feelings and thoughts clearly and have to agree to what this brings.

To see in a dream that you are married and have a child

To see that you are married and have a son in your dream indicates that the dreamer will make an attempt to prove to his family that their efforts are not in vain, and that he will not let his own face fall on the ground, so to speak. To see that you get married and give birth to a daughter in your dream means that you will find a way to reach an ever-increasing income and get rich. To see that you are married and rich in a dream indicates that you will be well, health, peace and joy thanks to an occasion.

Knowing you're getting married in a dream

It means gaining a material or moral success that will be declared by an institution or organization to the person. It indicates that the dream owner will be very happy in the face of the good news that will be given to him for a job that he does not keep his expectations very high. It means a surprise development that a job application to be tried as a hope or a game of chance will bring to the person.

Seeing your friend getting married in a dream

It is interpreted that a change in the environment will positively surround many people, including the person who sees the dream, and make them a part of that new formation. It means enjoying a happiness that will make everyone laugh and satisfy, but not permanent but temporary, and to be a conduit to others. To see that your friend is getting married to your brother in your dream refers to success and happiness to be gained by establishing a business or having a heartfelt partnership. To see that your friend is marrying your father in your dream indicates that you will be faced with an event that can be described as thoughtless, impudent or even immoral, reading curses and curses, and also hurling curses.

Interpretation of seeing getting married in a dream

It states that the individual already has a plan in this direction or that he or she is very warm towards marriage, even if there is no one that he or she plans to marry soon. If he has a platonic love or current relationship, it indicates that he is thinking seriously about the future, and that he wishes to establish a family with him and have children. On the other hand, it is a sign that the individual is preparing to make some permanent, big and important breakthroughs in his life, his need for change has come to the last point and he will go after what he can do in this regard, even if necessary, he can even risk leaving everything behind by taking everyone against him for this cause.