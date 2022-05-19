What does it mean to see your childhood in a dream?

It indicates that the dreamer always lives by remembering his childhood and will never lose his good intentions, child purity, joy and hopes for the future. It means that no matter how many years pass, one will not stop believing and loving the little child inside.

Seeing your own childhood in a dream

It signifies that the person who sees the dream sometimes feels as vulnerable as a child, and sometimes wants to see himself as cheerful, carefree, carefree as a child and wants to escape from the troubles of life. It means that the dreamer sees this as an escape route.

Seeing your baby ship in a dream

It means that the person who sees the dream is a fragile, naive, mild-tempered, lovable, good-hearted, and magnanimous person, does not have an iota of malice towards anyone, does not know what evil is, and is humble enough to know how to be happy even with small things.

Seeing the baby shipof an adult person in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will witness that the adult person, whose infancy he saw in his sleep, will fall into situations where he will be helpless and helpless, and this dream is interpreted by evaluating that person.