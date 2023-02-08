What does it mean to see your house being robbed in a dream? What is the meaning of this dream?

Seeing someone else's house being robbed in a dream / Trying to cure someone's troubles means covering up the faults of this person and helping him or her financially and morally. Witnessing the difficult situations of a loved one means supporting him by doing his best.

Installing a burglar alarm in a dream

It is interpreted that the dream owner, who will renew his self-confidence in every field, will be applauded by the people around him for bringing his mind to the fore, and that he will receive new job offers, and that he will become a respected and well-known person by occupying important positions because he is a qualified and well-equipped person. Crushing your opponents also means destroying your enemies.

Interpretation of seeing a thief entering the house in a dream

It is interpreted that the people who see the dream care too much about their spiritual life and try to live their private lives as secluded as possible. He states that those who do not want to share their private, secrets and details of their past with everyone are meticulous about security, they do not trust everyone easily, and they cannot open their hearts immediately.