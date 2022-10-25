What does it mean to survive the flood in the dream? What does it mean to see a natural disaster?

It indicates that the negativities that have occurred recently cause insecurity and intense anxiety in the person, that these effects will decrease in the coming days and that the outcome of the affairs will be even better than expected. The survivor of the flood gets another chance. The dream, which is interpreted as forgiveness for the mistakes or mistakes made, means getting rid of being imprisoned, getting favorable results in court, and living freely by getting rid of captivity. Getting rid of the flood means getting rid of the enemy and it means that those who are preparing to harm the person and who dig their well will fall into their own traps. People who survived the flood are saved from bankruptcy, they are freed from their financial debts in a short time, and their lives are more comfortable and comfortable than before.

Haberin Devamı

To sink into flood

The dream, which is interpreted badly and is a harbinger of troubles for the person, is usually an expression of being damaged and that wishes and dreams will not come true. The person who sees that he is caught in the flood is harmed and injured because he is not aware of the traps set for him. As it indicates a period when the enemies attack from every angle, it indicates that the competition in business life will become ruthless, and the dreamer will have difficulties in order to protect his work power and the money he earns.

Drowning in a flood in a dream

It indicates that bad events and misfortunes will be a lesson to the person, and it is necessary to review the mistakes made so far. The house of the person who sees that he drowned in the flood may be foreclosed or his salary will be cut because there will be execution. It is a sign of all kinds of debts, financial difficulties, things going upside down and that the order of life will be completely disrupted, as well as the expression of many endings. It can also be interpreted as incurring the wrath of the enemies, being defeated, and having to start everything from scratch.

Psychological interpretation of surviving a flood in a dream

Depression is one of the dreams seen by people who are in situations such as mental dilemmas, not being able to make decisions and thinking clearly, who see themselves very overwhelmed and without a way out, and it is a sign of hopelessness. It also states that the person is constantly thinking and looking for solutions in order to solve his problems.