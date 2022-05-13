What does it mean to throw garbage in the dream?

Throwing garbage in a dream means getting rid of excesses, getting away from some people you don't like in your private life, turning back from these mistakes especially for sinners, repenting, leaving everything bad in one's life, reaching the right path, leaving the knowledge that is not beneficial for him, gaining good profits. It indicates the failure of some work in business life. Sometimes this dream is interpreted as losing money and property.

To see garbage in a dream

The garbage seen in the dream is usually goods and money. For this reason, the person who sees such a dream will receive the amount of goods he saw in his dream. A large amount of rubbish leads to enrichment, relief and a sizable inheritance; a small amount of garbage indicates the same amount of money you will receive.

Burning garbage in a dream

Burning garbage in a dream indicates that you will spend and finish your property. This dream indicates that you will willingly or unwillingly spend some of your money or lose your property. Sometimes, such a dream indicates failure, especially the difficulties you will encounter in your business life, your efforts to be wasted, learning useless science, dealing with vain works, and not getting the results you want from some of your attempts.

To see a garbage man in a dream

The garbage man seen in the dream is a very rich and powerful person who provides job opportunities. This man employs hundreds of people in the institutions he opened. For this reason, the person who talks to the garbage man in his dream comes under the protection of such a man in real life and works for him. Sometimes, this dream indicates that you will attain great wealth and you will be relieved in every way.

Giving the garbage to the garbage man in the dream

New job opportunities increase in front of the person who gives the garbage to the garbage man in the dream. This dream is interpreted that you will have many options soon and you will choose the one you want from these options. Such a dream can also be interpreted as distributing your property or spending money voluntarily.