What does it meanpouring Water in the dream?

The water seen in the dream, which is also interpreted that your wishes and prayers will be accepted in the sight of Allah, indicates that if it is clean, it indicates great goodness, and if it is dirty or cloudy, it indicates that the person will face great trouble and his health will deteriorate. The person who pours dirty water has bad luck and gets into dangerous situations such as an accident.

Pouring water from a fountain in a dream

It is interpreted that the financial situation of the person will be good and he will earn a lot of money. A person who sees that he is filled with clean and clear water will lead a peaceful and comfortable life in prosperity, while also gaining fame. To see a pressurized water gushing from the fountain in your dream is interpreted that the person will earn huge income from his work, expand his business field, and become a famous businessman. Pouring water from a fountain in a dream also means that you will have an important job at the state gate, or you will get a successful result from an exam. If the person who fills clean water from the fountain in the dream is sick, he will find healing. If the running water has a dirty or muddy appearance, it also indicates deterioration of health and diseases.

Seeing flowing water in a dream

If the running water is clean, it indicates that the person will lead a healthy life, while if the running water is dirty or cloudy, it is interpreted that his peace will be disturbed, and his affairs will go wrong. The person who sees that he is drinking from the running water finds a solution to his current problem and at the same time, if he is sick, he will get better soon. If the flowing water comes drop by drop, it indicates that the results of the efforts will not be immediately rewarded.

Seeing dirty water flowing in a dream

The person who sees dirty water flowing in his dream will have trouble in his business and unrest in the family will occur. Whoever drinks dirty water becomes an enemy. Seeing dirty water in a dream also indicates that there will be a business-related move, but this situation will worsen the current income.