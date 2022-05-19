What does it to smoke weed in the dream?

Such a dream predicts that the person who sees the dream will have a problem with health problems, that he will have very bad days, that he will be in worse and worse situations, that he will suffer great losses in business and family life, and that there will be worse days. At the same time, it indicates that the dreamer may fall into very difficult situations in life, a great loss will be seen from a job done in business life, and news that has not come for a long time.

Seeing someone who smokes weed in a dream

There will be very difficult and troublesome situations in business and family life, there will be great problems, it will get worse and worse financially, there will be great losses in all the work done, It is stated that support cannot be obtained from the people who apply for support in cases of concern and the problems will increase day by day.

It indicates that there is a person who will try to lead the person who sees the dream to bad ways, cause them to have great problems, make a big mistake to get into trouble, and pay attention to the bad things that this person will do. At the same time, it narrates the evils of a person who will spread a great rumor about the dreamer because he is jealous of his achievements and gains and will cause bigger problems by acting in this way.

Seeing some people who smoke weed in a dream

It is interpreted that there are people who have bad thoughts about the dreamer and watch even the slightest movement of him so that he can make mistakes and be harmed, and that they will cause harm to the person who sees the dream.