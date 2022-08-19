What does killing an enemy mean in a dream? What does it mean to see an enemy in your dream? What is the meaning?

It indicates that the person who will be victorious in real life will get rid of all his fears and gain his self-confidence, will seize every opportunity that will come his way, and will start a brand new life by discarding the dead soil on him. Seeing that you have killed an enemy is also referred to as receiving good news that will lead to relief, and it gets tired. Having sons means having the support of the family, being someone to be always trusted. It also indicates that you will be in the position of a manager who is feared and respected in business life, and that the person will be among the best in his work and carry his name to the top.

Killing many enemies in a dream

It means eliminating some people who cause difficulties to the dreamer, severing all ties with these people and establishing new relationships. It means to be aware of the existence of people who talk behind the person's back and constantly dig their well, and to get away from them by taking immediate precautions. The dream, which means opening one's eyes, learning the inner side of events and being enlightened, is also interpreted as entering a good job.

Killing an enemy and crying in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer who acts overly emotional will suffer a lot due to this habit. It takes time for the person who will forgive even those who have wronged him to realize that the only reason he cannot move forward in life is his own actions, and then there will be great losses. Laziness is also referred to as staying idle and avoiding interventions at the right time, acting out of fear.

Interpretation of killing an enemy in a dream

It represents someone who the dreamer hates in his real life and has an intense feeling of hatred. It is generally interpreted as following this person, which is a life-threatening expression for the person, and making this situation an obsession.