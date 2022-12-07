What is the enlargement of the breast in the dream? What does it mean?

The enlargement of the breast in a dream indicates that if the dreamer has a daughter, she will have a very bright future in the future. This dream refers to the benefit you will see from your daughter and her future growth as a good son to her parents.

Blood comes out from the breast in a dream

In a dream, a person who bleeds instead of milk from his breast gains haram goods. This dream is about obtaining family livelihood through illegitimate ways; It can also be interpreted that people who are haram are involved in the money he earns and that he is involved in some bad works as well as good works and being with people who do not benefit him.

Seeing floppy breasts in a dream

Anyone who sees such a dream will have a daughter. Sometimes this dream indicates that you need time for your wishes and wishes to come true, and if you are patient and continue to pray, after a while you will find happiness and relief in every sense.

Breast reduction in dream

In the dream, the person whose breast shrinks is in conflict with his daughter. Sometimes this dream indicates a lack of livelihood. It can also be interpreted as having some difficulties while making a living, loss of property, loss of some money or some unsuccessful results in business life.

Seeing milk in a man's breast in a dream

Seeing milk in a man's breast in a dream is a harbinger of getting married soon and having children if he is single. Sometimes, this dream also points to getting rich, making money, acquiring wealth, getting a booty or inheritance, earning a living easily through halal ways, getting the property one wants.

